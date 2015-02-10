By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 10 Two former Saba Software
chief financial officers have agreed to let U.S.
regulators claw back nearly half a million dollars in their
combined bonuses and stock profits, after the company was
previously charged with accounting fraud.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that William
Slater and Peter E. Williams III agreed to return the money as
part of a settlement. Neither of the two executives were charged
personally in connection with the accounting fraud, in which the
SEC claims Saba Software overstated its pre-tax earnings and
made misstatements about its revenue recognition practices.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)