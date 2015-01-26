By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 26 A U.S. federal judge has
granted a request by securities regulators to create a $602
million fund to compensate victims of insider trading at a unit
of the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors.
In an order dated Jan. 23 that was made public late on
Monday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero for the Southern
District of New York agreed to the creation of a "fair fund" and
appointed a California-based accounting firm to serve as the
fund's tax administrator.
The judge's decision was widely anticipated after a majority
of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's five members
voted behind closed doors last fall to seek court approval to
create the fund.
The SEC approved it in a split vote, with the agency's two
Republican commissioners dissenting over concerns it might
create a windfall for class action attorneys.
A fair fund is a fund created by the SEC to disburse
wrongfully gained profits and fines collected to investors who
were defrauded. One researcher at Emory University found that of
all the fair funds ever created by the SEC to compensate
insider-trading victims, this will be the largest in history.
The creation of the fund comes after CR Intrinsic, a unit of
SAC, settled with the SEC in March 2013 after former portfolio
manager Mathew Martoma was caught trading two drug stocks in
July 2008 based on secret tips.
SAC has since changed its name to Point 72 Asset Management.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Nate Raymond; Editing by Alan
Crosby)