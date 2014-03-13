UPDATE 2-Europe to tell G20 it will resist protectionism -document
* IMF warns of spillover effects on other economies (Adds German official on G20 meeting, IMF chief economist on U.S. tax plans)
March 13 A former analyst affiliated with billionaire Steven Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP has agreed to pay more than $203,000 and be banned from the securities industry to settle insider trading charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ronald Dennis, who worked at SAC's CR Intrinsic Investors unit, was accused of enabling SAC and CR hedge funds in 2008 and 2009 to generate about $3.8 million of illegal profits and avoided losses in Dell Inc and Foundry Networks Inc based on inside information he had received about the companies.
Dennis did not admit or deny the allegations in the SEC's civil lawsuit.
His lawyer, Lawrence Gerschwer, had no immediate comment.
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.
WASHINGTON, March 13 As many U.S. government agencies are girding for possible steep cuts in their annual budgets, the top U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday signaled he was optimistic about the possibility of keeping his agency's budget flat.