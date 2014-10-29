Oct 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Sands Brothers Asset Management LLC with custody rule violations for the second time in four years.

The regulator's Enforcement Division has alleged that the firm has been repeatedly late in providing investors with audited financial statements of its private funds. (1.usa.gov/1wDGBEH)

The custody rule requires investment advisory firms to follow certain procedures when they manage client funds.

Steven Sands and Martin Sands, the firm's co-founders, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer Christopher Kelly were responsible for the company's failures to comply with the custody rule, the SEC said.

"The custody rule is not a technicality," said Andrew Calamari, director of the SEC's New York Regional Office. "It is a critical investor protection provision designed to help ensure that investor assets are safe."

Sands Brothers and the two co-founders were previously sanctioned by the SEC in 2010 for custody rule violations.

The company was at least 40 days late in distributing audited financial statements to investors in 10 private funds for fiscal year 2010, the SEC said on Wednesday.

The next year, audited financial statements for those same funds were delivered anywhere from six months to eight months late, the SEC said.

Advisory firms with custody of private fund assets can comply with the custody rule by distributing audited financial statements to fund investors within 120 days of the end of the fiscal year. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)