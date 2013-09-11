By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 11
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said Jina Choi, a 13-year veteran attorney
with the agency, will head the SEC's San Francisco office, the
hub for many of the agency's investigations into some of the
country's largest Silicon Valley technology companies.
Choi will take over the position vacated earlier this year
by Marc Fagel, the agency said on Wednesday. She will oversee
both enforcement and examination activities out of San
Francisco.
That office has jurisdiction over companies, brokers and
advisers located in Northern California, Washington, Oregon,
Montana, Idaho and Alaska.
The San Francisco office has been involved with a number of
high-profile investigations including whether Netflix, Inc.
and its chief executive violated fair disclosure rules
by using a post on Facebook to announce the firm had
streamed 1 billion hours of content in the month of June 2012.
The SEC ultimately did not bring charges but filed a public
report of investigation in April to highlight how today's use of
social media is changing the way that companies communicate with
shareholders.
Choi has been with the SEC since 2000, and has a juris
doctor from Yale Law School. Before the SEC, she served as an
assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas and
also was a trial attorney in the Justice Department's Civil
Rights Division.
Most recently, she worked in the SEC's enforcement
division's market abuse unit in San Francisco.