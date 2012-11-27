* Walter, close Schapiro ally, taking over SEC chair
* Looming fights on money funds, Dodd-Frank rules
* In short-term, agency may face 2-2 votes
By Aaron Pressman and Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Nov 26 Mary Schapiro's successor as head
of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is going to have
to hit the ground running.
With an ongoing battle over regulating the $2.5 trillion
money market fund industry, some 63 unfinished rule makings
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and
continuing fears about market stability and high frequency
trading, the new top securities regulator will have a lengthy
list of critical issues to address on day one.
And it will all have to be done under prickly circumstances.
All new rule-making faces potential legal challenges from
opponents strengthened by a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling last
year which will force the agency to do deeper "cost benefit"
analysis. Such requirements can drag out rule proposals for
months, or even years.
"It's an ongoing, enormous challenge," said Amy Borrus,
deputy director of the Council of Institutional Investors, a
group representing many of the largest public and private
pension funds.
The first challenge, though, may be figuring out just how
long current Democratic commissioner Elisse Walter will run the
agency. On Monday, President Barack Obama designated Walter as
chairman not as "acting" or "interim" chairman. In theory, she
could run the agency until December, 2013, when she would have
to be re-nominated and re-approved by the U.S. Senate.
A White House official said the president plans to nominate
a full-term replacement for Schapiro in the near future. If
Walter remains in charge, the move likely would be more of the
same at the SEC, as she and Schapiro were considered close
allies on the commission.
With Schapiro gone next month, Walter's biggest initial
challenge may be working with a divided four-person commission
that is likely to be bottle necked with two-two votes on
important issues lik e money fund reform or stricter corporate
governance rules, according to Edward Fleischman, a former SEC
commissioner.
"Nothing happens under a 2-2 vote," said Fleischman, who
worked with Walter when she was deputy director of the SEC's
division of corporation finance in the early 1990s.
Walter and Schapiro generally voted in tandem on most issues
and were often opposed by Republicans Daniel Gallagher and Troy
Paredes, while Democratic appointee Luis Aguilar has been a
swing vote.
MONEY FUND WAR
Among the top policy issues facing the commission, the most
heated debate is over reforming money market mutual funds, a
critical savings vehicle for ordinary investors and an important
source of corporate lending.
The commission tightened rules on the quality of fund
holdings in 2010. But Schapiro and other regulators contend more
is needed to avoid another run of withdrawals from the funds
that could freeze lending across the entire economy. That is
what happened in 2008 after Lehman Brothers went bankrupt
causing the asset value of one major fund to "break the buck",
or to drop below the industry's target of $1 per share.
Schapiro planned to pursue two options: forcing funds to
abandon the fixed $1 per share policy or set aside capital to
cover potential losses. But in August, amid bitter opposition
from the fund industry, she withdrew the proposals. Of the
commissioners, only Walter backed Schapiro's ideas.
The issue then moved to the Financial Stability Oversight
Council overseen by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner - which
issued for public comment a recommendation that the SEC consider
proposals similar to those Schapiro had pursued. The council
could vote on a plan that would then go to the SEC to
consider.
Walter "may be more willing to compromise and the fund
industry may be more willing to compromise with her," said Peter
Crane, a longtime money fund analyst and president of Crane Data
LLC.
In a speech in March, Walter offered conciliatory words,
saying she wanted "a process of constructive engagement instead
of one of unconstructive disengagement."
UNFINISHED RULES
The agency also has a long way to go to complete the 95 rule
makings required under Dodd-Frank. Only 32 have been completed
and the agency has missed the deadlines for another 50,
according to an analysis by law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell.
Among the missing are tighter rules governing some
derivatives trading as well as requiring companies to reclaim
bonuses and other incentive pay after accounting scandals.
Schapiro's battle to hold securities firms to higher ethical
standards will likely take a back seat to other unfinished
business, said former SEC Chairman Harvey Pitt. Dodd-Frank
empowered, but did not require, the agency to develop such
standards.
"You can't put everything first," said Pitt. "Some things
have to go second or later."
And some rules are not optional. In addition to Dodd-Frank,
the JOBS Act that was signed into law in April requires the SEC
to develop rules that would lift advertising restrictions for
companies raising funds through certain private offerings. The
SEC proposed those in August, but has yet to finalize them.
Many investors also remain concerned about the stability of
the markets in the face of high frequency trading and other
computerized strategies that have taken some of the blame for
the 2010 "flash crash" when the Dow Jones Industrial Average
plunged 700 points in just a matter of minutes before
rebounding. Following the flash crash, the SEC tightened some
rules related to stock trading and added a new set of circuit
breakers for individual stocks.
But worries persist and earlier this year, after a trading
glitch almost bankrupted trading firm Knight Capital Group
, Schapiro asked SEC staff to speed up efforts to propose
a rule that would set industry-wide standards "to ensure the
capacity and integrity" of market systems.
Finally, big investors plan to push the agency for rule
changes to give them greater say in corporate governance
matters. Walter should "make the financial regulatory system
more transparent, accountable and responsive to investors," Ann
Yerger, executive director of the Council of Institutional
Investors, said in a statement.
The SEC also needs to fix the system used to count proxy
votes cast by shareholders. The system has been under review for
years amid fears that corporate elections could go haywire.
"Making sure that investors' proxy votes are cast and counted as
intended is imperative," council deputy director Borrus said.