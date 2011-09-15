* SEC's Schapiro has concerns with GOP proposals
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Republican proposals to
restructure the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
change its rulemaking standards could threaten the agency's
mission to protect investors, its chairman will tell lawmakers
on Thursday.
In prepared testimony before the House Financial Services
Committee, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro plans to point out major
flaws in legislative proposals by two key Republicans on the
panel, including its chairman.
The first bill, unveiled recently by House Financial
Services Chairman Spencer Bachus, would consolidate many
divisions and offices at the agency and strengthen certain
ethics guidelines.
"I would be very concerned about the overarching loss of
the agency's flexibility in the future to change with our
dynamic capital markets if its structure is rigidly established
by statute," Schapiro said.
The second proposal, drafted by Capital Markets
Subcommittee Chairman Scott Garrett, would impose more
stringent requirements than the SEC already faces when
conducting a cost-benefit analysis for its rules.
Cost-benefit analysis has historically been an area of
weakness for the agency. For example, a federal appeals court
overturned the SEC's proxy access rule in July, citing a flawed
economic analysis.
Schapiro will voice more concerns about Garrett's bill.
"The bill enumerates 11 new factors for the SEC to consider
in its economic analysis, each of which would create a new
potential challenge to future rules," she said. "A number of
these factors are potentially in conflict with the SEC's
mission."
Thursday's hearing comes as the SEC faces scrutiny for its
work on implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law
and its continued efforts to recover after failing to catch
Bernard Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.
Concerns about both issues have left House Republicans
reluctant to boost the agency's funding and have prompted
several lawmakers in recent months to craft legislative
proposals aimed at overhauling the SEC's structure and
rulemaking process.
The SEC is already trying to make some organizational
changes suggested by Boston Consulting Group, an independent
firm hired to study the agency's structure. The study, which
was required by Dodd-Frank and issued earlier this year, found
that the SEC did not have the resources to complete its mission
and called for structural changes.
Schapiro, who will testify alongside a Boston Consulting
Group staffer, will discuss the early steps the agency has
taken to implement some of the firm's suggestions.
But not everyone who will testify on Thursday agrees with
the findings of the study.
Jonathan Katz, a former SEC staffer with 23 years
experience, will testify on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce about concerns with the report.
Katz, who in 2008 issued his own study laying out a
restructuring plan for the SEC and who is now working on a
follow-up report, will tell lawmakers that the Boston
Consulting Group's "recommendations are so general they can't
be implemented."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)