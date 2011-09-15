* SEC's Schapiro has concerns with GOP proposals

* Republicans seek structural changes to the SEC

* Republicans concerned about Dodd-Frank, SEC operations

* SEC implementing plan from Boston Consulting Group

* Ex-SEC staffer says BCG plan can't be implemented

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Republican proposals to restructure the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and change its rulemaking standards could threaten the agency's mission to protect investors, its chairman will tell lawmakers on Thursday.

In prepared testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro plans to point out major flaws in legislative proposals by two key Republicans on the panel, including its chairman.

The first bill, unveiled recently by House Financial Services Chairman Spencer Bachus, would consolidate many divisions and offices at the agency and strengthen certain ethics guidelines.

"I would be very concerned about the overarching loss of the agency's flexibility in the future to change with our dynamic capital markets if its structure is rigidly established by statute," Schapiro said.

The second proposal, drafted by Capital Markets Subcommittee Chairman Scott Garrett, would impose more stringent requirements than the SEC already faces when conducting a cost-benefit analysis for its rules.

Cost-benefit analysis has historically been an area of weakness for the agency. For example, a federal appeals court overturned the SEC's proxy access rule in July, citing a flawed economic analysis.

Schapiro will voice more concerns about Garrett's bill.

"The bill enumerates 11 new factors for the SEC to consider in its economic analysis, each of which would create a new potential challenge to future rules," she said. "A number of these factors are potentially in conflict with the SEC's mission."

Thursday's hearing comes as the SEC faces scrutiny for its work on implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law and its continued efforts to recover after failing to catch Bernard Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.

Concerns about both issues have left House Republicans reluctant to boost the agency's funding and have prompted several lawmakers in recent months to craft legislative proposals aimed at overhauling the SEC's structure and rulemaking process.

The SEC is already trying to make some organizational changes suggested by Boston Consulting Group, an independent firm hired to study the agency's structure. The study, which was required by Dodd-Frank and issued earlier this year, found that the SEC did not have the resources to complete its mission and called for structural changes.

Schapiro, who will testify alongside a Boston Consulting Group staffer, will discuss the early steps the agency has taken to implement some of the firm's suggestions.

But not everyone who will testify on Thursday agrees with the findings of the study.

Jonathan Katz, a former SEC staffer with 23 years experience, will testify on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce about concerns with the report.

Katz, who in 2008 issued his own study laying out a restructuring plan for the SEC and who is now working on a follow-up report, will tell lawmakers that the Boston Consulting Group's "recommendations are so general they can't be implemented." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)