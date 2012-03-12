* SEC plans actions over secondary stock trading
* Complaint and settlement with SharesPost expected
* Three from Felix Investments also targeted
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Market regulators
are stepping up their scrutiny of trading in stocks of private
companies and are negotiating a settlement with SharesPost, one
of the leading platforms for the sale of stock in non-public
companies.
The staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission has
determined that SharesPost, based in San Bruno, California,
should have been registered as a broker-dealer before connecting
private buyers with ex-employees and other sellers, a person
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
SharesPost declined to comment but had previously confirmed
that it received a request for information from the SEC.
Facebook, which helped fuel the boom in pre-IPO trading, noted
in its draft public stock prospectus that it had also been
contacted.
SharesPost did register as a broker-dealer late last year
and will not have to remap the way it does business, the person
said. The settlement is likely to be filed concurrently with a
complaint from the agency, which did not respond to requests for
comment.
Separately, records on file with the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority show that the staff plans to bring
enforcement actions against two current executives at New
York-based Felix Investments and one former executive. Felix has
been among those buying private stock in Facebook and other
companies and reselling stakes to institutional buyers and
wealthy individuals.
Felix representative Frank Mazzola has received a so-called
Wells notice indicating planned enforcement action both from the
SEC and from Finra, the self-regulating body for Wall Street
firms, according to records on file at Finra. Mazzola drew media
attention after sending emails to clients touting the prospects
for Facebook and Twitter.
In a recent interview, Mazzola said he hoped to resolve the
SEC inquiry.
Finra has also sent Wells notices to Felix representative
Emilio DiSanluciano and former executive William Barkow, records
show. Neither man responded to requests for comment, though
their filings say they believe they acted appropriately.
The looming proceedings come more than a year after the SEC
began looking into trading of shares by employees, former
employees and early investors in hot companies. Overall, the
volume of transactions in such stocks jumped to more than $9
billion last year, nearly double from 2010, according to Nyppex.
The inquiry reflects concern that investors are not getting
the information they need to make informed decisions and that
some transactions may have been too broadly promoted by firms
that are taking commissions and fees on the investments.
Other companies have been contacted in the probe as well,
including New York-based SecondMarket.
But that company said Monday that it abided by SEC
regulations.
"SecondMarket is not the subject of an SEC inquiry," said
company spokesman Mark Murphy.
"For the secondary market to continue to prosper, it's
important that all market participants act honestly and follow
the rules."
(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by Sarah Lynch in Washington; Editing by Gary Hill)