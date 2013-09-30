WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission will remain open for business even if
Congress fails to strike a budget deal to keep the government
operating, SEC spokesman John Nester said Monday.
"The SEC will be able to stay open in the event of a funding
lapse because we have carryover funds available," Nester said.
He added that the SEC's congressional appropriation lets the
agency use all of its funds until they are expended, and the SEC
has determined that "carryover balances are sufficient to allow
us to remain open for a few weeks if there is a lapse of
appropriations."