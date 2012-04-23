(SEC corrects spelling of chairman's name to Qingzeng Liu)
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. securities regulators
on Monday charged the China-based oilfield services company
SinoTech Energy Ltd and two senior officers with
misleading investors about the company's asset values and its
use of $120 million from the proceeds of its initial public
offering.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's civil suit, filed
in a U.S. district court in Louisiana, alleges that SinoTech
Chief Executive Officer Guoqiang Xin and former Chief Financial
Officer Boxun Zhang were responsible for the alleged fraud.
The SEC also charged the company's chairman, Qingzeng Liu ,
saying that he stole $40 million from a SinoTech bank account.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)