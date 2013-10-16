By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. regulators sought to
overturn a 2012 court ruling that prohibited victims of Allen
Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme from seeking compensation, in
an unprecedented legal battle between the government and an
industry-backed fund that protects investors.
In oral arguments on Wednesday, a lawyer for the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission urged the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia to force the fund to start
court proceedings so that victims can file claims to recover at
least a portion of the millions of dollars they lost.
The Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC), which
administers the fund, has refused to do so, saying it believes
Stanford investors do not meet the legal definition of
"customer" under a federal law that is designed to protect
investors if their U.S. brokerage collapses.
SIPC uses funds paid for by the brokerage industry to
compensate investors if that happens.
A federal district judge agreed with SIPC's position in July
2012, and tossed out the SEC's lawsuit.
But pressure from a well-organized group of investors who
lost money in the scheme and some members of Congress has helped
keep the fight alive.
Two of the judges on the panel put lawyers representing the
SEC and SIPC through a series of rigorous and difficult
questions, often playing devil's advocate with each side. A
third judge on the panel was not present for the arguments.
The judges gave no strong hints on how they may rule.
However, Chief Judge Merrick Garland asked a series of
questions about whether the SEC could simply write new rules
that would compel SIPC to act, as opposed to seeking a
resolution in court.
The SEC, as SIPC's regulatory supervisor, has argued that it
has the legal authority and discretion to force the fund to take
action.
"Is there anything stopping the SEC from issuing a rule
defining 'customer' the way that you want to define it here?"
Garland asked.
"I don't believe so," replied John Avery, the attorney
arguing the SEC's case. But if it were challenged, he added, the
SEC would land right back in court again.
Allen Stanford was sentenced in 2012 to 110 years in prison
for bilking investors with fraudulent certificates of deposit
issued by Stanford International Bank, his bank in Antigua.
Many of the investors who purchased these products, however,
did so through his Houston, Texas-based brokerage, Stanford
Group Co.
At the heart of the case is the question of whether the
victims of Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme meet the legal
definition of "customer."
SIPC argues that the investors in the scheme entrusted their
money to the offshore, unregulated Antiguan bank and not to the
U.S. broker-dealer.
Moreover, they say that Stanford's investors actually did
receive their certificates of deposit as promised, even though
they turned out to be virtually worthless.
The law, they said, is not designed to combat fraud or
guarantee an investment's value.
The SEC, however, says the location of the Stanford bank is
irrelevant because the entire business organization was
operating one massive fraud, and that in fact no actual
certificates of deposit truly existed.
"It's very difficult to draw a meaningful distinction
between any of these Stanford entities, which were all part of
the scheme, they were all in on the scheme, they didn't follow
corporate formalities and the money was commingled," SEC
attorney John Avery argued. "We believe the money, at least
constructively, stayed with SGC."
SIPC's attorney Michael McConnell urged the court not to
allow the SEC to simply lump the Stanford business entities
together so the investors can file claims.
He added that the investors received disclosures explicitly
telling them the Antiguan bank was not SIPC-protected or
U.S.-regulated.
"You have people who in the face of disclosure statements
clearly to the contrary, go off to an offshore bank seeking ...
outlandishly high rates of return knowing that it is not covered
by the securities laws," he said.
"Effectively, what the SEC is telling us is that SIPC should
implicitly give free insurance coverage to a fly-by-night
organization."