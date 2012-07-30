WASHINGTON, July 30 U.S. securities regulators
on Monday sued an adviser and his investment management firm,
alleging they engaged in "wide-ranging" misconduct including
insider-trading, illegal short-selling, misleading investors and
selling unregistered securities.
Peter Siris, the author of several books and a consultant
for China-based companies listed in the United States, was
charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission along with his
firm Guerilla Capital Management and his consulting business Hua
Mei 21st Century.
The SEC said Siris invests heavily in U.S.-listed Chinese
companies, an area the agency has been targeting over the past
year amid a rash of accounting scandals.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek)