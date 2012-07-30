WASHINGTON, July 30 U.S. securities regulators on Monday sued an adviser and his investment management firm, alleging they engaged in "wide-ranging" misconduct including insider-trading, illegal short-selling, misleading investors and selling unregistered securities.

Peter Siris, the author of several books and a consultant for China-based companies listed in the United States, was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission along with his firm Guerilla Capital Management and his consulting business Hua Mei 21st Century.

The SEC said Siris invests heavily in U.S.-listed Chinese companies, an area the agency has been targeting over the past year amid a rash of accounting scandals. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)