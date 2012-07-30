* Settles for $1.1 mln without admitting or denying charges
By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, July 30 A hedge fund manager known
for his bullish bets on Chinese companies and two of his firms
agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle charges by U.S. securities
regulators that he traded on inside information and misled
investors.
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said Peter
Siris, who consults for Chinese companies seeking to tap U.S.
capital markets, also solicited investors for his China-focused
funds without disclosing his extensive involvement with certain
companies.
Most of the SEC's charges revolve around Siris' work for
China Yingxia International, a company that collapsed in 2009
amid reports that its chief executive had committed fraud.
Siris, an author who has written frequently about the money
to be made in Chinese stocks, resolved the SEC lawsuit without
admitting or denying the allegations. He declined further
comment.
The settlement with Siris and his firms, Guerrilla Capital
Management and Hua Mei 21st Century, is part of an ongoing
crackdown by U.S. securities regulators on Chinese companies
that go public in the United States, often by merging with shell
companies. Dozens of such companies have disclosed auditor
resignations or bookkeeping irregularities.
In earlier cases, the SEC has gone after the companies for
misleading investors and gone to court to obtain their auditors'
work papers. Th is is the first time it has cha rged a consultant
or hed ge fund as part of its crackdown.
BULLISH FROM THE START
Siris has been bullish on Chinese shares from the start. In
2006, he touted Chinese stocks as a good investment during an
appearance at the annual Reuters Investment Summit, but
cautioned that such stocks were rife with fraud.
"A lot of these people coming over and selling these stocks
to investors have really not done their due diligence and do not
care to do their due diligence," he said at the summit.
In 2008, Siris recommended some of the stocks that the SEC
now claims he and his company traded illegally. He said in one
newspaper column he had visited many of the companies'
facilities, including China Yingxia, and said they adhered to
U.S accounting rules and regularly submitted documentation to
the SEC.
Siris had around $160 million under management at the end of
2010, the SEC said.
DETAILED COMPLAINT
In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, the SEC
detailed how Siris first became involved with China Yingxia, a
nutritional foods company, during a road show in 2007.
He went on to help the company with everything from drafting
press releases and SEC filings to helping hire its chief
financial officer, according to the complaint.
But the extent of his activities were not disclosed to his
funds' investors, the SEC said. And as the company started
facing trouble, the SEC alleged that Siris resorted to
insider-trading.
In one case, the agency said, he sold shares after China
Yingxia's chief executive wrote him a letter in which she
admitted to illegal activities.
Soon after, Siris wrote to his investors telling them about
the CEO's illegal fundraising and saying he still felt there "is
reason to believe a restructuring can be achieved." He wrote the
newsletter at around the time the company collapsed, the SEC
said.
RELATED LAWSUITS
The SEC also brought related lawsuits on Monday against
investor relations firm Alliance Advisors LLC, its founder, and
four other individuals over work they performed for China
Yingxia.
Alliance and its founder, Alan Sheinwald, helped the company
raise $10.7 million without being authorized to do so, the SEC
said.
The SEC also sued China Yingxia's former finance chief, Ren
Hu, for lying to auditors and other charges, and sued three
other individuals on charges of selling securities without being
registered to do so.
Lawyers for Alliance, Sheinwald and Hu did not respond to
requests for comment. The other three individuals named in the
lawsuit settled the SEC allegations and agreed to penalties but
did not admit or deny the charges, the agency said.
