July 28 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission charges that employees and representatives
made improper payments to foreign officials when trying to win
contracts to supply firearms to military and law enforcement
overseas.
The SEC on Monday said the settlement calls for Smith &
Wesson to pay a $1.91 million penalty, give up $107,852 of
illegal profit, and pay $21,040 in interest. It said the
firearms manufacturer did not admit or deny its findings in
agreeing to settle.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)