* SEC issues regulatory alert on social media
* Company policies often lack specifics about social media
* Current policies may confuse employees
By Suzanne Barlyn
Jan 4 Trying use an investment adviser's
long-standing compliance procedures in the emerging world of
social media isn't all that different from shoving film into a
digital camera: it doesn't fit.
A "risk alert" issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday confirms that point.
Agency staff suggested that investment advisers may need to
develop policies and procedures that are more tailored to
social networking. Applying a patchwork of existing procedures
to social media use may not be enough to keep employees in
line.
The alert accompanied an SEC announcement on Wednesday that
the agency charged an Illinois-based investment adviser with
using LinkedIn and other social media networking websites to
lure investors by offering more than $500 billion in fake
securities. [ID:nL1E8C43WS]
Social networking sites, such as sites such as Facebook and
LinkedIn LNKD.N, are transforming how everyone communicates,
but the securities industry has been slow to adapt.
"There has been this pervasive fear that regulators will
come down upon them," said Scott Peterson, co-founder of Relay
Station Social Media LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based
consultancy.
Industry rules require advisers to archive all electronic
communications for a three-year period. The rule applies to
communications such as e-mail and now messages advisers send to
clients through social networks.
Some investment advisers are now loosening up by allowing
the use of social networking sites, the SEC's alert reveals.
But many firms will need to adapt their compliance procedures
to avoid trouble. Most investment advisers have other policies
that can broadly apply to social media use, such as procedures
for advertising and communicating with clients.
But a "lack of specificity may cause confusion as to what
procedures or standards apply to social networking use," SEC
staff wrote. Many procedures at firms they reviewed also did
not specify the types of social networking activity permitted
or prohibited by the firm.
The SEC alert should send a louder message to investment
advisers who are still muddling through social media compliance
issues: get serious.
Advisers should review their marketing procedures and
tailor them appropriately to social media postings and
communications, said Elizabeth Krentzman, a chief adviser at
Deloitte & Touche LLP in Washington, D.C.
The medium is different than traditional marketing or print
advertising because "you have more potential publicists," she
said. Every employee with a personal Facebook profile, for
example, may want to mention the firm's name. Some firms, as a
result, are tailoring their policies to prohibit staff from
disclosing the firm's names on personal blogs and social
networks, she said.
Firms can still include specific social media compliance
policies in their manuals under the more general category of
"electronic communications," according to Amy Lynch, president
of FrontLine Compliance LLC in Leesburg, Virginia.
Just make sure they're "clearly identified under their own
header" and listed in the table of contents, so they can be
easily found, she said in an e-mail.
Broader advertising and communications policies still have
their place, Krentzman said. But social media "really is it's
own kettle of fish. And it's new," she said.
