By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday lost a bid to dismiss a constitutional
challenge to its ability to pursue claims against a former
Standard & Poor's executive before one of its own in-house
administrative judges rather than in federal court.
The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in
Manhattan, stopped short of declaring the administrative case
against Barbara Duka, the former head of S&P's commercial
mortgage-backed securities group, unconstitutional.
But Berman said Duka had shown that the SEC's in-house
judges, which the regulator considered regular employees, are
officers who must be appointed by the commission itself to
comply with the U.S. Constitution, a step which had not been
taken.
Berman reserved a decision on whether to block the SEC from
moving forward with a Sept. 16 trial before an in-house judge.
He gave the agency a week to "cure any violation" of the
Constitution.
Those fixes could potentially include having the
commissioners appoint the judge or preside over the case
themselves, according to the ruling.
An SEC spokeswoman said the agency was reviewing the
decision. Guy Petrillo, Duka's lawyer, declined comment.
The case is among a series of constitutional challenges to
the SEC's use of administrative proceedings, which have
increased since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street law gave the
agency the power to bring more cases in-house.
SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which
are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections defendants
typically enjoy in more-traditional court settings.
Defense lawyers say the process is unfair and point to
statistics showing judges often rule for the SEC.
The SEC filed its case in January against Duka, accusing her
of concealing how the ratings agency eased its criteria for
calculating some commercial mortgage ratings.
The case was announced as S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill
Financial Inc, agreed to pay $77 million to settle
related charges by the SEC and the New York and Massachusetts
attorneys general.
Even before she had been formally charged, Duka had sought a
court order declaring administrative proceedings
unconstitutional.
Several federal judges have rejected similar challenges, and
Berman himself in April originally denied Duka's request to
block her in-house case.
But for the first time in June, a federal judge in Atlanta
blocked the SEC from moving forward with a case before an
administrative judge.
The case is Duka v SEC, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-00357.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)