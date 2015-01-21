UPDATE 2-VW files complaint over searches of its dieselgate law firm
* Audi supervisory board exonerates CEO Stadler, top management (Adds comment from Munich prosecutors and Audi statement)
WASHINGTON Jan 21 Credit-rating agency Standard & Poor's will pay $77 million to settle a series of civil charges over what U.S. and state regulators allege to be "fraudulent misconduct" in how it rated certain commercial mortgage-backed securities.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its first case against one of the big three raters, said S&P will pay $58 million to settle a pair of three cases with the agency, plus an additional $19 million to settle with the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts.
The SEC also charged former S&P executive Barbara Duka, in a related case. Duka is planning to contest the charges in an SEC administrative court. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Karen Freifeld)
BOSTON, March 29 A unit of Banco Santander SA has agreed to pay $22 million in connection with what the attorney general in Massachusetts called a first-in-the-nation settlement involving subprime auto loan securitization.