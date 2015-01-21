(Updates to add commentary on the impact of the one-year ban)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Jan 21 Standard & Poor's
will pay $77 million and be barred for one year from rating
commercial mortgage-backed securities, in an unprecedented
settlement with U.S. and state regulators who accused the U.S.
credit rating agency of misleading investors.
This is the first time the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has levied civil charges against one of the Big Three
credit-raters since it won authority from Congress in 2006 to
police the sector. An SEC official said he expected more
enforcement actions.
S&P neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in the settlement
announced on Wednesday. The deal affects securities issued by
so-called conduit lenders, who originate commercial mortgages to
package into securities for sale to investors.
"The settlements do not affect any outstanding S&P Ratings
credit ratings or the manner in which S&P Ratings conducts
credit analysis under the relevant criteria," the company said
in a statement.
Research analysts downplayed the impact of the time-out
period on S&P and its bottom line.
"While the one-year suspension is a black eye for S&P, it
will likely have minimal financial impact given S&P's low share
in this niche segment," a Piper Jaffray report said.
The commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market
accounts for just 1 percent of S&P's overall revenue, Piper
Jaffray noted. S&P's total 2013 revenue was about $4.9 billion,
according to its annual report.
Even bigger potential settlements are on the horizon for
S&P, said two sources who asked to be anonymous because the
deals have not been finalized.
The McGraw Hill Financial Inc unit is close to an
agreement to pay $1.375 billion to settle government lawsuits
over mortgage ratings issued in the runup to the 2008 financial
crisis, one of the sources familiar with the matter said. The
other source said S&P was in talks to pay as much as $1.5
billion to settle the lawsuits.
The U.S. Justice Department sued the firm in February 2013,
claiming more than $5 billion in losses from S&P-rated
securities during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
BLACK EYE
Under Wednesday's deal, S&P agreed to pay $58 million to
settle three matters with the SEC, and $19 million to settle
parallel cases with the attorneys general of New York and
Massachusetts.
Unlike the Justice Department case, the charges brought by
the SEC involve post-crisis actions starting in 2011.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a
statement that S&P's 2011 conduct amounted to "lying to
investors" so it could bolster profit.
The investigation found that S&P misled investors by
secretly using more aggressive assumptions in its calculations
than it publicly disclosed. The less conservative assumptions
made them more attractive to issuers, officials said.
"These cases are a reminder that race-to-the-bottom behavior
- that is, loosening of ratings standards in pursuit of market
share - persists even though the crisis has ended," Andrew
Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement director, told reporters on a
conference call.
Most of the allegations against S&P center around problems
that arose in 2011 over its ratings of certain CMBS.
S&P's CMBS business suffered a blow that year, after a major
error forced it to withdraw a rating on a $1.5 billion deal.
The SEC and state attorneys general said the company
publicly misrepresented the methodology used to rate six
different CMBS products in 2011.
To regain the market share it lost over its errors, the
company "published a false and misleading article" claiming its
new credit levels could withstand "Great Depression-era" stress
levels, the SEC said.
The SEC determined that S&P was not equipped to participate
in rating CMBS because of inadequate internal controls.
S&P and its main U.S. rivals, Moody's Investors Service
and Fitch Ratings, account for about 96 percent of all
credit ratings, according to a 2012 SEC report.
Asked on a call with reporters whether the SEC was
investigating other credit rating agencies for similar
violations, Ceresney said the commission is very focused on the
issue.
"This is an area in which I imagine there will be future
activity," he said, declining to comment on particular cases.
In addition to charging the company on Wednesday, the SEC
brought related civil charges against former S&P executive
Barbara Duka.
Duka is planning to contest the charges in an SEC
administrative court. Her attorney, Guy Petrillo, said in a
statement that his client "did not act wrongfully" and performed
her duties with the "utmost good faith."
