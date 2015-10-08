BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies cos' South African unit signs addendum to contract with South African Social Security Agency
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency
WASHINGTON Oct 8 A New York-based proprietary trading firm and one of its co-founders will pay more than $1 million to settle civil charges alleging they engaged in a manipulative trading strategy known as "spoofing," U.S. regulators said Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Briargate Trading LLP and co-founder Eric Oscher will pay more than $1 million to settle the charges.
Spoofing is an illegal tactic in which a trader tries to create a false appearance of market interest in a stock by placing orders and then immediately canceling them. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency
ATHENS, March 31 Euro zone deputy finance ministers have recommended that Greek bailout review talks continue in Athens, a government official said on Friday, as Athens and its creditors seek a deal on reforms to unlock further aid.