CSX CEO Michael Ward to retire
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. securities regulators said on Friday they would appeal a federal judge's ruling rejecting their request for an industry-backed fund to start a court proceeding that could help compensate the victims of Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme.
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced its decision in a filing in Washington D.C.'s federal district court late Friday afternoon.
The SEC is trying to force the Securities Investor Protection Corp to start liquidation proceedings for the victims, some of whom lost millions of dollars in the fraud. In July, a federal judge rejected the plea, saying the agency had not meet its legal burden to show why SIPC should be compelled to act.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the core internet business of Yahoo Inc for $4.48 billion, reflecting a $350 million cut to the original price.
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.