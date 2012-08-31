By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. securities regulators
said on Friday they would appeal a federal judge's ruling
rejecting their request for an industry-backed fund to start a
court proceeding that could help compensate the victims of Allen
Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme.
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced its
decision in a filing in federal district court in Washington,
D.C., on Friday.
"We believe investors who bought Stanford CDs through the
Stanford broker-dealer are protected under the law and therefore
should at least be able to present their claims for relief in a
court of law," SEC spokesman John Nester said.
"That is why we are appealing the lower court ruling and
seeking an order compelling SIPC to begin a proceeding."
The SEC is trying to force the Securities Investor
Protection Corp to start liquidation proceedings for the
victims, some of whom lost millions of dollars in the fraud.
In July, a federal judge rejected the plea, saying the
agency had not met its legal burden to show why SIPC should be
compelled to act.
SIPC, which has handled high-profile liquidations such as
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, contended that Stanford's
offshore bank fell outside the scope of its authority.
It argued that the law limits it to protecting customers
against the loss of missing cash or securities in the custody of
failing or insolvent SIPC-member brokerages.
Allen Stanford was sentenced in June to 110 years in prison
for bilking investors with fraudulent certificates of deposit
issued by Stanford International Bank, his bank in Antigua.
"We will defend our position and the court's opinion," said
Stephen Harbeck, the president and CEO of SIPC. "We just think
that the SEC is attempting to require us to provide a guarantee
of the value of a certificate of deposit issued by an off-shore
bank, and that is not what our statutory mission is."
"Our mission is to protect the custody function that
brokerage firms perform," he added.
The decision to appeal the judge's ruling will tee up a
precedent-setting case for the SEC, which until now has never
taken legal action against the industry-backed fund in its
42-year history.
Since 2009, when Stanford was first arrested and charged,
victims of the fraud have been fighting for SIPC to start a
liquidation proceeding in the hope of getting back at least some
of the funds they lost.
In a brokerage liquidation, a trustee winds down the
business, returns securities and other assets to customers and
creditors, and often tries to recover additional assets. The
goal is to maximize what customers and creditors recover, and
distribute assets fairly.