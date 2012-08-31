Macy's reports bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.
WASHINGTON Aug 31 A former president of Stanford Group Co, the defunct brokerage that used to be controlled by convicted Ponzi-schemer Allen Stanford, has settled securities fraud charges with U.S. securities regulators.
Jay Comeaux, who managed the brokerage's Houston branch office, settled the case without admitting or denying the Securities and Exchange Commission's findings, according to a filing that instituted administrative proceedings.
Comeaux faces a bar from the industry, and may face penalties that have not yet been determined, the SEC said.
Allen Stanford was sentenced in June to 110 years in prison for bilking investors with fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by Stanford International Bank, his bank in Antigua.
Comeaux was responsible for supervising the brokerage's financial consultants, and received commissions of at least $1.3 million on the sales of fraudulent CDs, the SEC said.
According to the SEC, Comeaux knew that the bank wouldn't disclose details of its investment holdings, but still used marketing material that told investors that the bank maintained a "well-diversified portfolio of highly marketable securities."
A lawyer for Comeaux did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The agency is expected to bring cases against several other former Stanford executives.
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.
LONDON, Feb 21 Figures showing the fastest pace of growth in euro zone business activity for six years propelled European stocks to a 14-month high on Tuesday, reversing an earlier fall after the continent's biggest bank HSBC reported a surprise slump in profits.
Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.