Sept 5 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission decided not to appeal a recent court decision that
said victims of financier Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme were not
eligible under federal law to file claims to recoup their
losses, a spokesman for the regulator said on Friday.
On July 18, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. let
stand a lower court ruling rejecting the SEC's effort to force
the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which oversees failed
brokerages, to start court proceedings on behalf of victims of
the fraud at Stanford Group Co.
The SEC decided "after very careful deliberation" not to
appeal that decision, spokesman John Nester said. He said the
regulator remains committed to working with the receiver for
Stanford's firm, the U.S. Department of Justice, and others to
maximize recoveries for harmed investors.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)