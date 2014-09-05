(Adds details, background, comments, bylines)
By Jonathan Stempel and Sarah N. Lynch
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission will not appeal a recent court decision
that thousands of victims of financier Allen Stanford's Ponzi
scheme were ineligible under federal law to file claims to
recoup their losses, an SEC spokesman said on Friday.
On July 18, a federal appeals court in Washington rejected
the SEC's bid to force the Securities Investor Protection Corp
(SIPC) to start paying an estimated 7,800 former customers of
Stanford Group Co.
The court concluded that these victims did not qualify as
"customers" eligible for compensation by SIPC, which liquidates
failed brokerages. It upheld a July 2012 ruling by a federal
district judge.
SEC spokesman John Nester on Friday said in an email that
the regulatory agency decided "after very careful deliberation"
not to pursue the case further.
He also said the SEC remains committed to Stanford's
victims, and will work with the Stanford firm's receiver, the
U.S. Department of Justice and others to maximize recoveries.
Stanford, 64, is serving a 110-year prison term following
his March 2012 conviction for running an estimated $7.2 billion
fraud.
The scheme was centered on bilking investors with fraudulent
certificates of deposit issued by his Antigua-based Stanford
International Bank.
Angela Shaw Kogutt, founder of the Stanford Victims
Coalition, called the SEC decision "a complete injustice" to
Stanford victims.
"Unfortunately, Stanford victims have no private right of
action against SIPC," she said in an email. "The Commission has
caved to an organization it is supposed to oversee."
The case had been the first time the SEC had sued to force
SIPC to start a court-supervised liquidation.
While the SIPC has handled other big liquidations, including
that of Bernard Madoff's former firm, it contended that
Stanford's customers did not qualify for help because the
Antigua bank was not a member of SIPC, unlike Texas-based
Stanford Group.
In ruling for SIPC, Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan had written
for the appeals court that "we fully agree" with the district
court judge, who expressed that he had been "'truly sympathetic
to the plight' of the victims."
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)