(Adds comments from lawyers, recasts)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Jan 14 State Street Corp
will pay $12 million to settle allegations that it conducted a
pay-to-play scheme to win Ohio pension fund contracts, U.S.
regulators said Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged the
former head of the company's public funds group and its lobbyist
for participating in an alleged scheme to funnel money through
an immigration lawyer to Ohio's then deputy-treasurer Amer Ahmed
in 2010 and 2011.
Vincent DeBaggis, the public funds head, settled the charges
and agreed to pay more than $274,000. Robert Crowe, the
company's outside lobbyist, is contesting the charges in federal
court.
The SEC said DeBaggis struck a deal to make "illicit cash
payments and political contributions" to Ahmed in exchange for
awarding three contracts to State Street. Ahmed was convicted of
misconduct during his tenure and is currently in federal prison.
DeBaggis allegedly signed a lobbying agreement with
immigration lawyer Mohamed Noure Alo, who had no lobbying
experience, understanding he would share part of his $160,000
fee with Ahmad.
The SEC said DeBaggis also worked with Crowe to contribute
to Ahmad's election campaign and alleged that Crowe made $16,000
worth of campaign contributions from his own bank account,
alongside reimbursing others for donations to the candidate.
"The SEC's allegations regarding Mr. Crowe are patently
untrue," Crowe's attorney, Arthur McMahon, said in a statement
provided to Reuters. "Moreover, nothing the SEC has alleged
would constitute securities fraud, a breach of the SEC's
pay-to-play rules or a violation of any other rule the SEC has
authority to enforce."
A spokeswoman for State Street on Thursday acknowledged that
the activity described in the SEC settlement "violated State
Street's standard of conduct" and said its management was not
aware of the scheme at the time.
The bank added that it fired the employee and in 2012
eliminated its practice of hiring consultants to help solicit
asset servicing agreements for state retirement plans.
The settlements come days after the SEC said it is
escalating its scrutiny of public pension advisers in 2016.
Ohio's pension fund is one of the strongest in the country.
The state's main retirement system, called OPERS, says it is the
11th largest public pension in the country and at the end of
2014 had $91.2 billion in assets.
The attorney for DeBaggis did not wish to comment.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert; editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Alden Bentley)