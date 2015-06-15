By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 15
WASHINGTON, June 15 The rise of complex mutual
and exchange-traded funds has exposed weaknesses in the outdated
regulatory regime for the sector and could be putting retail
investors at risk, a top U.S. regulator said Monday.
"I am concerned that we are starting to see some cracks in
the foundation," Securities and Exchange Commission Democratic
member Kara Stein said at a Brookings Institution event.
At issue, she said, are mutual funds and exchange-traded
products that utilize large amounts of leverage, invest in
illiquid securities or execute strategies similar to those used
by hedge funds.
Although there are rules on the books to limit these
activities, Stein said she is concerned too many funds have been
able to avoid some of these restrictions, in some cases by
relying on exemptions granted by SEC staff.
Stein's comments come at a time when the SEC and other
federal regulators have been more closely scrutinizing the asset
management sector amid questions about whether certain products
or activities could pose risks.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White late last year outlined a series of
reforms she plans to enact, including requiring mutual funds and
advisers to report additional data, imposing new risk controls
on mutual fund and ETFs, and requiring funds to draft plans for
how they would unwind and transfer client assets.
Just last week, the SEC sought public comment on
exchange-traded products, such as ETFs, with an eye toward
determining how they are marketed to and traded by retail
investors. [I.D. nL1N0YY14U]
Stein said Monday that while the rules on the books require
funds to disclose a lot of information for investors, over the
years there has been a shift that "places the onus on the retail
investor to figure out whether a fund is right for him or her."
She raised concerns, for instance, that some funds are able
to bypass a rule which is supposed to limit their investments in
illiquid assets to 15 percent.
Such funds, she said, are investing in illiquid bank loans,
but they are calculating the 15 percent threshold by basing it
on when a contract price is struck to sell the underlying bank
loan - and not when the loan actually settles.
She also said SEC staff have granted nearly 30 exemptions to
new funds that permit them to use derivatives, saying this has
"chipped away" at true leverage restrictions.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)