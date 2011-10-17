* Company hired by SEC says it made proper disclosures
* SEC said company gave brokerage data to subcontractor
* SEC said subcontractor not properly disclosed or vetted
* Company says SEC employees have no need to worry
By Sarah N. Lynch
Oct 17 A company hired by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to operate the agency's stocks ethics
program is denying allegations that it breached a provision in
its contract by failing to disclose its use of a
subcontractor.
The statement by Financial Tracking Technologies, issued
early Saturday morning, came after Reuters reported that the
Securities and Exchange Commission was offering free credit
monitoring to employees over concern that FTT had shared
staffers' personal brokerage account information without the
SEC's permission. [ID:nN1E79D141]
FTT was hired by the SEC in 2009 to operate the ethics
program, which tracks employee trades to help prevent potential
conflicts of interest, such as insider-trading.
The SEC sent a letter to employees on Oct. 7 saying FTT had
violated a term in its contract by giving the stock account
data to a subcontractor and consultant without telling the
SEC.
Because those firms had not been vetted, the SEC said
employees' data may have been compromised. While no data was
misused, the SEC urged employees to be cautious and consider
placing a fraud alert on their accounts.
But in its statement, FTT Managing Principal Tony Turner
denied the SEC's assertions, saying the subcontractor's access
to the data "was authorized and was subject to our supervision
and monitoring at all times."
He said his company's use of a third-party vendor was also
disclosed to the SEC in various documents, including the formal
bound proposal and subsequent business continuity plans.
"No data left our system and, as the SEC indicated, there
is no evidence of any misuse of any data," Turner added.
Turner also expressed disappointment that a former FTT
consultant had gone to the SEC with concerns about the data
security, saying it is "unfortunate" this person "created an
incident where none ever existed."
SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment on FTT's
statement.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington D.C.; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)