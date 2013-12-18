WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to propose
new rules that would allow start-up companies to raise more
money through public stock deals without facing costly
registration requirements.
The public will get 60 days to submit feedback on the
proposed rule, which is a requirement that stems from the 2012
Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.
Under the plan, companies would be able to raise up to $50
million in so-called "Regulation A" stock offerings, compared
with just $5 million under today's rules. Any deal above $5
million would also be exempted from oversight by state
regulators.