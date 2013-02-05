By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 Stock exchange executives on
Tuesday will urge U.S. securities regulators to support a
program to test a change in the way shares are priced, in a bid
to generate more investor interest in small and mid-sized
companies.
Representatives from NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq OMX
and BATS Global Markets will be among the experts to
gather during a daylong roundtable at the Securities and
Exchange Commission to discuss tick sizes, or the minimum
pricing increment that can be used to trade securities.
The practice known as "decimalization," in which the SEC
required all listed stocks to be traded and quoted in one-penny
increments instead of in fractional increments such as
one-sixteenth of a dollar, was introduced in 2001.
That change was prompted by concerns that the use of
fractions was leading to excessive profits for market-makers.
Since then, however, some critics have complained that such
small increments have reduced trading margins to the detriment
of smaller companies, and need to be increased from a penny.
Because of the lack of liquidity in the stocks, the shares
have failed to attract sufficient interest from large
institutional investors.
In addition, critics argue that penny increments reduced
trading commissions and made it less attractive for research
analysts to cover certain smaller companies. Market interest in
those companies can shrink with less available research.
Colin Clark, a senior vice president at NYSE who is slated
to speak Tuesday, said an increase in the tick size could
encourage market-makers to display volume and help attract more
institutional investors in small-cap companies.
He added that NYSE would be open to partnering with other
exchanges to create a program to test the waters for increasing
the tick size.
"We think that could be a good next step," he told Reuters
on Monday. "We see broad support from the community in
aggregate....The time is ripe for the SEC and the industry to
move forward with a pilot to collect some information to
determine if the benefits outweigh the costs."
JOBS ACT PROMPTS NEW LOOK
Congress already took some steps last year to help small
businesses raise capital and go public when it passed the
Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.
The law created a new class of company called "emerging
growth" and aimed to make it easier for them to go public by
reducing regulatory burdens.
The law did not mandate an increase in the tick size, though
it required the SEC to study the issue.
That study, which was released in July, recommended against
proceeding with any specific rulemaking to increase tick sizes.
It did call for having a roundtable to generate ideas about how
a potential pilot study could work.
So far, there seems to be a consensus about the desire to
explore some sort of change to the tick size structure.
Last week, the SEC's Advisory Committee on Small and
Emerging Companies, an expert panel offering policy advice,
voted to urge the SEC to increase the tick size for small
companies and let those companies select their own tick size
within a designated range.
Eric Noll, an executive vice president at Nasdaq, told
Reuters on Monday he could envision a year-long study
establishing an "intelligent tick size" that gets away from the
current "one-size fits all" approach.
"For certain stocks, it might be a nickel," he said. "For
other stocks, it might be a dime."