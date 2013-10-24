WASHINGTON Oct 24 Medical device maker Stryker Corp will pay $13.2 million to settle civil charges alleging the company bribed doctors and government officials to win business in five different countries, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the company tried to mask its $2.2 million bribes in Argentina, Greece, Mexico, Poland and Romania by booking them as legitimate expenses for charitable donations, travel costs and commissions.

Stryker is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.