WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. securities regulators announced late Monday they will vote on Wednesday to finalize rules that will define which companies will be dubbed swap dealers and face strict new regulations.

The announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission ends a long-running delay prompted by disagreements with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over how to craft the rule. The rule must be jointly approved by both regulators.

The CFTC is also planning to vote on the rule on Wednesday morning.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law requires the SEC and CFTC to impose a series of stringent new regulatory requirements on companies such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which deal heavily in derivatives products.

Any company dubbed a dealer or major trader of swaps will be required to set aside more capital and margin. Dealers will also be subject to new business conduct standards.

Under the law, the SEC will oversee trading and dealing in security-based swaps, such as certain kinds of credit-default swaps. The CFTC, meanwhile, will oversee the vast majority of the market, which includes interest-rate swaps and commodity-linked swaps.

But for the past few months, plans to finalize the rules have been delayed numerous times and the CFTC has been forced to cancel open meetings.

Some of the debate between the two agencies has hinged on what threshold should be used to determine which companies will be classified as swap dealers. The threshold would be based on the notional value of a company's annual swaps trade.

Some officials have feared that by setting that number too low, it might unfairly capture legitimate hedgers who are not banks and do not create systemic risk.

The plans by the SEC and CFTC to finalize the swap dealer definition are crucial because many of the other Dodd-Frank derivatives rules cannot be completed until it is clear which companies will be dealers, and which companies won't. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)