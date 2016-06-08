WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday said parties in swaps now must
acknowledge their trades electronically within a day, and also
promptly verify or dispute the terms of the swap under rules it
had adopted.
"These rules will result in more accurate and timely
documentation for security-based swap transactions, which is a
cornerstone of effective risk management," said the chair of the
top U.S. securities regulator, Mary Jo White, in a statement.
"They mark another significant step in completing the
comprehensive regulatory framework for security-based swaps
required by the Dodd-Frank Act."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)