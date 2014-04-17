WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission proposed rules for banks trading in
security-based swaps, a type of derivative, the regulator said
on Thursday, laying out how to keep records of their trades and
how to report them.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act to reform Wall Street brought
regulation to the previously unsupervised $690 trillion global
swaps market, with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in
charge of the bulk of the market.
The SEC oversees a narrowly defined subset, called
security-based swaps. Large Wall Street banks such as Bank of
America, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citi are
the largest dealers of both types of swaps.
The Commission voted on its proposal on Wednesday, giving
market parties 60 days to comment.
While the CFTC has largely completed writing its new rules
to regulate the market, the SEC still needs to complete a
similar exercise, and the rules that it proposed this week are
only small part of the overall new rulebook.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Richard Chang)