(Adds comment from SEC's John Nester)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. securities regulators failed to consider a comment letter from a key derivatives trade group before adopting new swaps data reporting rules last month, prompting criticism on Wednesday from the agency's two top Republicans.

The failure to review the letter was due to an inadvertent clerical error, but in a joint statement, Securities and Exchange Commission Republican members Daniel Gallagher and Michael Piwowar said they felt the mistake warranted the need to re-open the rule for public comment.

The letter at issue had been submitted by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), according to a notice posted online by the SEC.

The notice says the SEC failed to consider the group's letter before adopting new rules on swap data reporting requirements due to a clerical error, but that the agency had since revised the preamble of the final rule to reflect ISDA's comments.

Public records posted online by the SEC show that staff did meet with the trade group on a number of occasions to discuss swaps rule-writing.

However, the SEC's two Republicans are concerned because federal laws that govern the rulemaking process require agencies to weigh all the written comments they receive before adopting new regulations.

"This letter was neither considered by staff in developing their recommendation, nor published on the SEC's website for the benefit of the general public," Gallagher and Piwowar wrote.

"The innocent nature of this mistake does not alter the fact that a fully transparent public comment process is the foundation of the SEC's rulemaking process."

The commissioners also said they took issue with the approach the SEC took to correct the problem.

"We requested that the commission respond to the newly discovered comment letter by publishing its contents and re-opening the comment period," they wrote.

They added that the SEC's efforts to modify the rule's preamble "glosses over a significant failure of our internal processes."

SEC spokesman John Nester said the agency carefully analyzed the letter after the error was discovered and took the right course of action.

"Commission staff thoroughly analyzed the comments and concluded that no changes were required to the rule," Nester said.

"The commission agreed and yesterday voted to re-approve the rules, with only additional discussion to address the comments."

A spokeswoman from ISDA declined to comment.

