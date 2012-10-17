By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 17 U.S. securities regulators
are poised on Wednesday to propose new rules requiring large
swap dealers to hold more capital, post collateral against
riskier trades and protect their customers' money.
The proposal, by the Securities and Exchange Commission, is
a key piece of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which
aims to shed more light on the opaque $640 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives market.
It would apply to market makers like Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley, as well as to firms that trade
heavily in certain over-the-counter derivatives.
"The capital and margin provisions of today's proposal will
affect the economics of entering into security-based swaps that
are not cleared," said SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a
Democrat, in prepared remarks.
"However, as we consider today's proposal, we must remember
why we are considering these rules in the first place. We are
considering these rules because a grave financial crisis - in
which unregulated derivatives played a central role - imposed
immense costs on the American economy, with tragic effects on
American workers and families."
The SEC is far behind compared with other federal regulators
in its progress on the capital and margin rule.
The Dodd-Frank law requires banking regulators, among them
the SEC and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to
propose their own versions of the capital and margin rule and
then coordinate them.
The SEC's version would apply to firms dealing in
securities-based swaps, such as certain credit and equity
derivatives.
Banking regulators - including the Federal Reserve, the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency - and the CFTC initially proposed their versions
of the capital and margin rules last year.
Banking regulators re-opened the public comment period last
month, however, to allow consideration of an international paper
released this summer by the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision and the International Organization of Securities
Commissions.
The CFTC also previously re-opened the comment period on its
rule.
The SEC's proposed capital rule is largely modeled after
capital rules in place today for securities broker-dealers.
The rules would distinguish between broker-dealers dually
registered as swap dealers, and stand-alone swap dealers,
according to an SEC fact sheet.
The SEC said its proposals would establish a fixed dollar
minimum as well as a ratio requirement equal to 8 percent of the
margin required for cleared and non-cleared security-based
swaps.
The agency is also proposing to spare companies known as
"end-users" that rely on swaps to hedge their risks from having
to post margin.