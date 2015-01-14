By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 A divided U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission voted along party lines on Wednesday to
adopt rules that create a new regime for specialized warehouses
tasked with collecting and sharing swap trading data.
In a 3-2 vote, the SEC approved the raft of rules that
require "swap data repositories" to register and establish
governance rules, and which also mandate that certain swap
trading data be publicly reported.
Republican SEC commissioners lamented a measure in the rules
that holds staff at the warehouse liable for lying to a chief
compliance officer. The SEC's two Democratic commissioners
supported the rules, but also complained that they still fall
short because they fail to require real-time reporting at this
time or define "block trades."
