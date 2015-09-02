(Adds details on case, comments from defendants)

By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel

Sept 2 A Philadelphia investment advisory firm has agreed to pay $21.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges that it fraudulently retained fees belonging to collateralized debt obligation clients.

The SEC on Wednesday said Taberna Capital Management kept over $15 million in fees in connection with restructuring transactions even though the money rightfully belonged to the CDO clients.

The retention, which occurred from 2009 to 2012, was neither disclosed nor permitted by the CDOs' governing documents and created undisclosed conflicts of interests, the SEC said.

"Taberna secretly diverted funds owed to CDO clients, and concealed that diversion and the conflicts it created," Michael Osnato, chief of the SEC enforcement division's complex financial instruments unit, said in a statement.

Taberna, a subsidiary of RAIT Financial Trust, agreed to pay a $6.5 million penalty, $13 million of disgorged profit, $2 million interest, and accept a three-year ban from being an investment adviser.

RAIT, a real estate investment trust, previously disclosed reaching a settlement with the SEC in September and recorded it during the third quarter of 2014.

"As previously disclosed, this settlement with the SEC deals with the legacy Taberna business which we exited in December 2014," RAIT Chief Executive Scott Schaeffer said in a statement.

Two former officials, managing director Michael Fralin and chief operating officer Raphael Licht, settled related charges for $100,000 and $75,000, respectively.

Fralin agreed to be barred from the securities industry for at least five years, while Licht is barred for at least two years. Neither they nor Taberna admitted nor denied wrongdoing.

Mary Hansen, Licht's lawyer, said he was "very happy to have this behind him and move forward." A lawyer for Fralin did not respond to a request for comment.

