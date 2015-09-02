(Adds details on case, comments from defendants)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
Sept 2 A Philadelphia investment advisory firm
has agreed to pay $21.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission civil charges that it fraudulently retained
fees belonging to collateralized debt obligation clients.
The SEC on Wednesday said Taberna Capital Management kept
over $15 million in fees in connection with restructuring
transactions even though the money rightfully belonged to the
CDO clients.
The retention, which occurred from 2009 to 2012, was neither
disclosed nor permitted by the CDOs' governing documents and
created undisclosed conflicts of interests, the SEC said.
"Taberna secretly diverted funds owed to CDO clients, and
concealed that diversion and the conflicts it created," Michael
Osnato, chief of the SEC enforcement division's complex
financial instruments unit, said in a statement.
Taberna, a subsidiary of RAIT Financial Trust,
agreed to pay a $6.5 million penalty, $13 million of disgorged
profit, $2 million interest, and accept a three-year ban from
being an investment adviser.
RAIT, a real estate investment trust, previously disclosed
reaching a settlement with the SEC in September and recorded it
during the third quarter of 2014.
"As previously disclosed, this settlement with the SEC deals
with the legacy Taberna business which we exited in December
2014," RAIT Chief Executive Scott Schaeffer said in a statement.
Two former officials, managing director Michael Fralin and
chief operating officer Raphael Licht, settled related charges
for $100,000 and $75,000, respectively.
Fralin agreed to be barred from the securities industry for
at least five years, while Licht is barred for at least two
years. Neither they nor Taberna admitted nor denied wrongdoing.
Mary Hansen, Licht's lawyer, said he was "very happy to have
this behind him and move forward." A lawyer for Fralin did not
respond to a request for comment.
