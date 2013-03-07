WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. securities regulators
proposed new rules on Thursday that would require exchanges and
clearing agencies to be better prepared to handle major market
disruptions spurred by issues such as technology glitches or
hurricanes.
The unanimous decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to put the proposal out for public comment comes in
response to a series of high-profile incidents last year
involving technology glitches, from Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's
botched handling of Facebook Inc's initial
public offering to Knight Capital Group Inc's $440
million trading loss and near-bankruptcy.