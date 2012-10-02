* SEC convenes roundtable following Knight error
* Executives broadly support concept of kill switches
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 Brokerage and exchange
technology gurus generally endorsed the concept of deploying
"kill switches" to stop computer errors before they can unleash
havoc on the market, but they warned regulators on Tuesday to
ensure they are not set off too easily.
Speaking at a roundtable hosted by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, experts said they recognized the need for
more safeguards after a series of scary software glitches.
"I think kill switches are important, but we need to ensure
that we don't think of them as the big red easy button," said
Anna Ewing, an executive vice president and chief information
officer at Nasdaq OMX. "It is layered. It is complex."
The SEC convened the roundtable following a major glitch at
Knight Capital on Aug. 1 that led to a $440 million
trading loss that nearly bankrupted the firm.
The error was the third high-profile technology problem
experienced by major market players this year. The first hit
BATS Global Markets during its attempt at an initial public
offering, and the second major glitch plagued Nasdaq during
Facebook's market debut.
Those incidents have prompted an industry-wide discussion
into whether broker-dealers, exchanges, or both, should all be
required to have mechanisms that can shut down trading if things
go haywire.
The SEC has also launched a broad review into technology
issues at major brokerage firms. The agency's examinations staff
has sent out two batches of questionnaires to a sampling of
brokerages asking for detailed information surrounding their
automated systems for order-taking and order processing.
"Our concern is not whether a single firm might fail, but
whether it causes collateral damage to investors and their
confidence in the integrity and stability of our markets," SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro said.
ITCHY KILL SWITCH FINGER
Some executives on Tuesday warned against designing a kill
switch that might too easily shut down trading, saying automatic
pre-set triggers might not be the solution in every instance.
Lou Steinberg, the chief technology officer at TD Ameritrade
, said it makes sense for market makers and exchanges in
some cases to maintain a "human discussion" when they identify
unusual trading rather than letting a kill switch automatically
step in.
"We wouldn't want them to activate an automated kill switch
and shut us off because that would in fact destabilize an
environment that we're trying to add stability into," he said.
Some of the back-and forth on Tuesday saw Schapiro interject
at times, such as to a comment that it is a "commercial"
decision by each firm to stop processing orders.
"I disagree with that," she said. "I don't think it is just
a commercial decision. I think it's a broader market integrity
and confidence in the markets decision."
The recent string of events raised concerns among
policymakers about the collateral damage that one technology
error can unleash on the markets, particularly in an automated
world dominated by lightening-fast trading.
The SEC is trying to get a better handle on high-frequency
trading and its impact on average investors.
It recently launched a new Office of Analytics and Research.
Housed within the SEC's Trading and Markets Division, the
office is hiring math whizzes and subscribing to the same
proprietary data feeds that high-frequency traders use
themselves to examine trading patterns in orders and
cancellations.
The SEC is still a ways from any new policies to address
issues posed by high-speed trading, especially because the new
research office still needs time to do its analysis.