WASHINGTON Aug 29 U.S. securities regulators
released on Wednesday an agenda for a roundtable to discuss ways
to promote market stability after recent technology glitches
depleted investor confidence.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it planned
to focus at a Sept. 14 roundtable on how "appropriate controls"
for implementing technology could support a reliable market.
The roundtable will include a panel on preventing errors and
another on responding to errors, the SEC said.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro announced plans for the
roundtable earlier this month after a software error left Knight
Capital Group with $440 million in trading losses.
The error occurred when Knight brought a new computerized
trading program online and the program malfunctioned, causing
errant trades in roughly 150 stocks and leaving the firm with
holdings it then had to offload at a discount.
The brokerage was nearly forced out of business until it
managed to secure a $400 million bailout from a group of
independent investors in exchange for a 73 percent stake.
The SEC is examining Knight to see whether it was complying
with an existing "market access" rule requiring broker-dealers
to create risk management controls to prevent problems such as
unintended trader orders. [ID:nL2E8J27QE}
The roundtable's goal will be to determine whether new rules
are needed to govern the use of technology in the market.
"As recent market events caused by technology-related issues
have shown, such disruptions can erode investor confidence and
can impact the stability and price-discovery function of the
markets," the SEC said in statement.
"The premise of this discussion is that regardless of how
market structure evolves in the future, technology will continue
to play a central role in the markets and present both
opportunities and risks for market participants," it said.
The SEC said it would finalize a list of participants and
announce it at a later date.