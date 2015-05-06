(Updates with more details throughout)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 6 U.S. regulators approved a new
study on Wednesday that calls for widening the increments, or
"ticks," at which smaller companies' stocks are priced to see if
this helps improve market liquidity.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the "tick
size pilot" will commence on May 6, 2016, and will include
batches of control and test groups of the stocks of companies
with $3 billion or less in market capitalization.
One of the groups of stocks in the study will be subject to
a controversial reform known as a "trade-at" rule, which could
help drive more traffic onto stock exchanges and away from
alternative trading venues like dark pools.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq OMX
have long advocated for testing a trade-at rule, which would
require brokerages to route trades to public exchanges, unless
they can execute the trades at a meaningfully better price than
what is available in the public market.
Such a rule would likely result in fewer orders being
executed on dark pools and other platforms, which compete
directly for order flow with the exchanges.
The genesis for the tick size pilot began in 2012, when
Congress passed the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.
That law called on the SEC to consider conducting a study on
whether widening ticks could help promote liquidity in thinly
traded stocks.
Smaller companies' stocks have had a hard time gaining
traction in the markets for years.
They often receive little if any coverage by equity
analysts, and many say the problems can be traced back to 2001
when the SEC introduced a practice known as decimalization.
Decimalization required all listed stocks to be traded and
quoted in one-penny increments instead of in fractional
increments such as one-sixteenth of a dollar.
Under the study finalized Wednesday, some stocks will
continue to be quoted at the current tick size of $0.01 per
share while others will have their minimum increment widened to
$0.05.
The SEC said it plans to release aggregated data from the
study to the public during the study period, and that the
exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will
also study the impact of the changes on the market.
