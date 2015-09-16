By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 A lawyer for New York
financier Lynn Tilton on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court
to block the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from trying
her for defrauding investors before an in-house judge hired by
the regulator.
David Zornow, Tilton's lawyer, urged the U.S. 2nd Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York to ensure that the head of
Patriarch Partners did not have to face trial Oct. 13 before an
SEC-hired judge whose appointment he said was unconstitutional.
"In that trial, Ms. Tilton's reputation and career will be
on the line," he said.
The case is a high-profile challenge to the SEC's use of
administrative proceedings, which have increased since the 2010
Dodd-Frank law gave it the power to bring more cases
in-house.
Critics say the proceedings are unfair, citing the lack of
juries and the limited ability of defendants to gather evidence.
Some defendants, like Tilton, also contend the system is
unconstitutional.
Tilton's case, though, was dismissed on jurisdictional
grounds in June, and Mark Stern, a U.S. Justice Department
attorney representing the SEC, asked the three-judge panel to
uphold that ruling.
Stern contended U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in
Manhattan properly concluded Congress had dictated that such a
constitutional challenge first be raised before the SEC's
commissioners themselves and then a federal appeals court.
"The issue can be resolved on ultimate review," Stern said.
The judges ordered further briefing through Sept. 30 while
leaving unclear how they would rule.
But with time running out before Tilton's fraud trial
starts, Circuit Judge Jon Newman questioned why the SEC objected
to staying the case pending a ruling as Tilton wanted.
"When we do things quickly, that's when mistakes are made,"
Newman said. "Wouldn't you rather we got it right?"
In March, the SEC charged Tilton, dubbed the "Diva of
Distressed," and Patriarch Partners for hiding the poor
performance of assets underlying three collateralized loan
obligation funds that raised over $2.5 billion.
Tilton, who denied wrongdoing, subsequently filed a lawsuit
that, like some other recent cases, contends the SEC's practice
of letting staff rather than commissioners appoint its five
administrative law judges is unconstitutional.
Two federal judges have ruled it is likely unconstitutional.
Other courts have dismissed the cases, saying the commission
itself gets the first go at hearing the issue.
In a 3-2 decision Sept. 3, the commission rejected such a
constitutional challenge by an ex-radio show host, Raymond
Lucia.
The case is Tilton v. Securities and Exchange Commission,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-2103.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)