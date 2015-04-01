Brazil's Temer signs bill allowing outsourced jobs
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Friday signed into law a bill approved by the Congress last week to allow companies to outsource jobs, a measure fiercely opposed by unions.
April 1 New York financier Lynn Tilton on Wednesday said none of her investors had raised with her the issues involved in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case in which she is accused of hiding the poor performance of several funds.
Tilton said in an interview on CNBC that she was "baffled" by the accusations. Earlier on Wednesday, she sued the SEC to stop it from pursuing the case, which charged her with defrauding investors. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)
March 31 Texas Roadhouse Inc agreed to pay $12 million to settle U.S. claims that the steakhouse chain refused to hire people age 40 and over to work as hosts, servers and bartenders.