By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 30 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
rejected New York financier Lynn Tilton's bid to block the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission from trying her before an
administrative law judge for defrauding investors.
U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan dismissed
Tilton's lawsuit against the SEC, saying the head of Patriarch
Partners lacked power to stop the agency from pursuing its case
against her and her private equity firm in its in-house court.
The judge said Congress designated the SEC and then a
federal appeals court as the "exclusive avenue of review" of an
administrative law judge's decision, and that she lacked
jurisdiction to address Tilton's constitutional claims.
Patriarch, which with Tilton faces an Oct. 13 trial date,
said in a statement that it was disappointed by the decision to
review its "serious constitutional claims."
"Judge Abrams' decision departs from recent decisions by
other federal judges and, accordingly, we intend to seek
expedited appellate review," Patriarch said.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Following a five-year investigation, the SEC charged Tilton
and Patriarch in March, saying they hid the poor performance of
assets underlying their three "Zohar" collateralized loan
obligation funds, which had raised more than $2.5 billion.
The SEC said Tilton's firms collected almost $200 million of
fees and other payments to which they were not entitled.
Tilton and Patriarch deny wrongdoing, saying they
consistently disclosed their investment strategy from the funds'
inception. She sued to block the administrative proceeding,
calling it unconstitutional.
Her case was the latest to challenge the SEC's use of
administrative proceedings, which have increased since the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street law provided the agency with the power to
bring more cases in-house.
SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which
are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections defendants
typically enjoy in more-traditional court settings.
Defense lawyers say the process is unfair, pointing to
statistics showing the SEC last year won 100 percent of
administrative cases before its own judges.
Earlier this month, a federal judge in Georgia issued an
injunction on constitutional grounds to block an administrative
trial from going forward against Charles Hill, a real estate
developer accused of insider trading.
The case is Tilton v. Securities and Exchange Commission,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-02472.
