(Adds details on Tilton's lifestyle)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Lauren Tara LaCapra
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. regulators on Monday
accused flamboyant New York financier Lynn Tilton and her
advisory business of defrauding investors by hiding poor
performance of assets underlying three collateralized loan
obligation funds.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tilton and
several of her Patriarch Partners firms were able to collect
almost $200 million in fees by not properly valuing the assets
in the funds through the methodology described to investors.
Known for her flashy outfits and colorful language, Tilton
has portrayed herself as a hard-charging female executive in a
field dominated by men. The former Morgan Stanley and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker has referred to herself as
the "turnaround queen" because of her penchant for buying
distressed assets and rejuvenating them.
Tilton plans to fight the SEC's charges in the agency's
in-house court, a Patriarch spokeswoman said.
In an administrative hearing, SEC enforcement lawyers and
the defense counsel present their case before an agency judge.
The losing party can appeal the decision, first to the
five-member commission and ultimately to a federal appeals
court.
SEC administrative proceedings are typically fast-tracked
and do not take as long as a trial in a federal court. It is
still possible that Tilton and the SEC could also reach a
settlement before it makes it to trial.
"We are disappointed that the SEC has chosen to bring an
enforcement action that is ill-founded and at odds with
Patriarch's investment strategy, which was consistently
disclosed since the inception of the funds," the Patriarch
spokeswoman said.
According to the SEC's lawsuit, Tilton, 55, and several of
her investment fund companies misled investors in three "Zohar"
collateralized debt obligation funds.
The SEC said the funds raised $2.5 billion from investors
and used the money to make loans to distressed companies. The
companies, however, failed to perform well and did not make some
or all of their interest payments over several years.
In fact, the SEC said, internal Patriarch emails showed
Tilton directed how much interest each company had to pay, and
in some cases, the amounts she demanded did not match those due
on the loans.
The SEC said she failed to use the valuation method
described to investors, masking poor performance and boosting
her firm's compensation by nearly $200 million.
The agency also accused the firm of filing false financial
reports. The complaint does not specify how much in penalties
could be at stake.
"Tilton breached her fiduciary duty to her clients," SEC
Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney told reporters Monday.
In public records, Patriarch Partners reported assets under
management of about $5.3 billion as of Feb. 28, 2014.
Tilton is one of the more high-profile asset managers
targeted by the SEC in recent years.
In interviews and on her reality show called "Diva of
Distressed," Tilton is presented as tan and primped, wearing
extravagant diamonds, fur and designer clothing brands like
Roberto Cavalli and Gucci.
Tilton was said to own an Italian villa, as well as homes in
New Jersey, Florida, Arizona and Hawaii. New York magazine
detailed her partying with former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi and grabbing the rear-end of former British Prime
Minister Tony Blair. [link: bit.ly/g9izYY
]
Tilton's persona was captured in an infamous holiday card
sent to co-workers and clients, featuring photos of her in lacy
lingerie and leather, sporting a Santa hat in one and a whip in
the other.
"Where do you get someone who's worth looking at and
listening to?" she's quoted as saying in New York magazine's
2011 profile.
But she also clashed with Forbes after it published a series
of articles around the same time raising questions about her
business and accusing her of fraud.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Lauren T.
LaCapra and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan
Heavey, Lisa Von Ahn and Bernard Orr)