By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 A lawyer for New York financier
Lynn Tilton urged a U.S. judge on Monday to block the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission from trying her before an
administrative judge for defrauding investors.
Tilton, the head of private equity firm Patriarch Partners,
appeared in court as one of her lawyers asked U.S. District
Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan to declare the SEC's in-house
court system unconstitutional.
"She's facing an administrative proceeding that is
unconstitutional at its core," said Christopher Gunther, a
lawyer for Tilton.
Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department defending the SEC
countered that the system was proper, and that any challenge
Tilton wanted to make would need to wait until after her trial,
which is set for Oct. 13.
"You still have to go through the process, and then you get
judicial review," said Jeannette Anne Vargas, a Justice
Department lawyer.
The hearing marked the latest challenge in federal court to
the SEC's use of administrative proceedings, which have grown
since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street law provided the agency
with the power to bring more cases in-house.
SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which
are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections that
defendants typically enjoy in more traditional court settings.
Defense attorneys complain the process is unfair. They point
to statistics showing the SEC last year won 100 percent of
administrative cases before its own judges.
Tilton, 56, is one of the most high-profile defendants to
bring a lawsuit seeking to challenge the constitutionality of
the administrative process.
Following a five-year investigation, the SEC charged Tilton
and Patriarch in March, saying they hid the poor performance of
assets underlying three "Zohar" collateralized loan obligation
funds they managed that had raised more than $2.5 billion.
The SEC said those actions enabled Tilton's firms to collect
almost $200 million of fees and other payments to which they
were not entitled.
Tilton and Patriarch deny wrongdoing, saying their
investment strategy was consistently disclosed from the funds'
inception.
Tilton sued the SEC in April, arguing its in-house court
violates the Constitution because administrative law judges
qualify as executive branch officers, yet enjoy job protections
that can make their removal by the president impossible.
The SEC's lawyers argue the judges constitute not officers,
but employees who have only the authority the commission itself
delegates to them.
The case is Tilton v. Securities and Exchange Commission,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-02472.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)