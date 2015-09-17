(Adds details of appeal, comments, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 17 A federal appeals court on
Thursday temporarily blocked the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission from pursuing its case accusing New York financier
Lynn Tilton of defrauding her investors.
The brief order by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York puts on hold the regulator's Oct. 13 in-house
administrative proceeding against the head of Patriarch
Partners.
Known as the "Diva of Distressed" for her efforts to turn
around troubled companies, Tilton had objected to the SEC's
effort to try her in-house rather than in federal court.
Administrative proceedings are handled by judges on the SEC
payroll.
Critics say they are unfair to defendants because discovery
and depositions are limited, and there are no juries. Tilton and
others have also said the appointment of the presiding judges is
unconstitutional, and must be made by SEC commissioners.
A federal judge rejected Tilton's lawsuit to block the SEC
case in June, and the 2nd Circuit heard her appeal on Wednesday.
The appeals court did not say when it might lift the stay,
or rule on the appeal.
SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment, as did
Tilton's lawyer David Zornow.
The SEC charged Tilton and Patriarch with hiding the poor
performance of assets underlying their Zohar collateralized loan
obligation funds, for which they raised more than $2.5 billion
and allegedly collected nearly $200 million of improper fees.
Two federal judges have ruled that SEC administrative
proceedings are likely unconstitutional. Other judges have said
the commission itself should made that determination.
On Sept. 3, a divided SEC rejected a constitutional
challenge by a former radio host, Raymond Lucia.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Tom Brown)