NEW YORK, June 1 A federal appeals court on
Wednesday rejected New York financier Lynn Tilton's effort to
block the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing
its case accusing the head of Patriarch Partners of defrauding
her investors.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York said that because there was no final decision in the SEC
administrative case against Tilton, federal courts lacked
jurisdiction to hear her claim that the means by which judges
overseeing such cases are appointed was unconstitutional.
