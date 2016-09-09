BRIEF-Gemphire announces interim data from COBALT-1 clinical trial
* Gemphire announces interim LDL-C lowering data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Lynn Tilton, the New York financier accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of defrauding her investors, on Friday sued the regulator to stop it from pursuing in-house enforcement cases against her and others.
The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court by Tilton and her firm Patriarch Partners accused the SEC of violating their constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.
SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Gemphire announces interim LDL-C lowering data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said on Monday it has appointed Indonesia's former national police chief to oversee corporate governance and long-term plans for its biggest market.