WASHINGTON, June 8 The top U.S. securities
regulator on Monday considered whether its own in-house
procedure to handle securities enforcement cases violated the
U.S. Constitution.
In an unusual hearing before a standing room-only audience,
trial lawyers for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
sought to convince the regulator's commissioners of the legality
of SEC administrative proceedings.
The case involved Timbervest LLC, which was seeking to
overturn an August decision by SEC Administrative Law Judge
Cameron Elliot finding the Georgia-based investment firm and top
executives liable for fraud for having failed to disclose
conflicts of interest and various fees.
But the case has drawn interest because Timbervest, like
other defendants in similar cases, has argued that the entire
administrative proceeding was unconstitutional because of the
job protections afforded judges like Elliot.
Many similar types of constitutional challenges by other
defendants have not met with much success.
However, on the same day Timbervest was presenting its
appeal, a federal judge in Atlanta issued a ruling on another
case that could prove to be a turning point.
U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May agreed on Monday to
halt the SEC's administrative proceeding against Charles Hill, a
real estate developer accused of insider trading, based on
similar constitutional arguments.
Administrative law judges are considered independent from
the government agencies where they work. Their employing agency
can seek their removal, but such a move must also be reviewed by
the Merit Systems Protection Board.
Timbervest claimed that SEC judges qualify as "inferior
officers" subject to removal by U.S. President Barack Obama. Its
lawyers said the extra layer of job protection afforded to the
judges violates the separation of powers under the Constitution
because Obama might be unable to remove them, even for cause.
The SEC disagrees, calling administrative law judges
"employees," not inferior officers, saying that SEC
commissioners can review their decisions and have discretion on
when to use the in-house courts.
The Atlanta judge in Hill's case declared Monday that she
believes SEC judges are likely inferior officers, and therefore
the "plaintiff has established a likelihood of success on the
merits" of his claim.
In its appeal, Timbervest has also challenged Elliot's track
record of ruling against defendants in SEC administrative cases.
The SEC issued an unusual order last week inviting Elliot to
say whether he feels pressure to rule for the regulator. [ID:
nL1N0YR139]
The SEC will now weigh the arguments and eventually rule on
Timbervest's appeal.
SEC administrative proceedings became more common after the
Dodd-Frank financial reforms became law in 2010.
Defendants complain that the proceedings deprive them of
protections afforded in federal courts.
